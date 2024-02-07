Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Ameren worth $63,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,235,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

AEE stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

