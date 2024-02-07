American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in American Water Works by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $156.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

