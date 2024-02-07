Analysts Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.22 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of CME opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $173.42 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

