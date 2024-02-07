AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.55

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $17.84. AstroNova shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 20,074 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get AstroNova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALOT

AstroNova Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.