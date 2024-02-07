Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$388.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

See Also

