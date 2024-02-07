Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $253.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $259.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

