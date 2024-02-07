AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day moving average is $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.