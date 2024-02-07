Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Price Performance

Shares of HUSV opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

