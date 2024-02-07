Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,942 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250,440 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $9,511,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.