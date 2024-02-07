Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics Price Performance
VRSK opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Nvidia: Big gainers from new AI spending
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.