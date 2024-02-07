Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,517 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,612,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $248.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.