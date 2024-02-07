B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt bought 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.