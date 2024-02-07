Bank of America Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Shares of NYCB opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

