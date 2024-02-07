Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.87

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $12.05. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 5,688 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

