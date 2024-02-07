Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 27,094 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after acquiring an additional 722,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after acquiring an additional 337,143 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

