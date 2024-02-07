Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 44 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NVR were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,787,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,332.82 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,988.99 and a one year high of $7,423.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6,914.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,362.80. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.