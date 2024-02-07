Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.
Insider Transactions at Charter Communications
In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $290.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.84 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
