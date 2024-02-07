Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $290.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.84 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.