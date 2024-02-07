Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,794 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in eBay were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

