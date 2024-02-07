Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $632,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

View Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.