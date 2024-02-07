Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $674,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 103,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

APH opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

