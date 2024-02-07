Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $686,000 Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 66.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IR opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $84.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.