Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $706,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

