Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sempra were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SRE opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.15.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

