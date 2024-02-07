Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

