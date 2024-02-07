Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 173 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $548,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,289,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.80.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,141.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,142.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

