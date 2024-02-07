Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,841 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in State Street were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 327.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $36,022,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.