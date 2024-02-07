Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,661,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

