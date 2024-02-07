Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

