Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

SWKS opened at $103.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $1,471,509. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.