Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,279 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.51. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

