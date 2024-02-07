Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,443 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

