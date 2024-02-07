Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,414 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after acquiring an additional 837,041 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,947,000 after acquiring an additional 571,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

