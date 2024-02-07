Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,826 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

NYSE DG opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

