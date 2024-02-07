Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 803 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $502.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

