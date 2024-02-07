Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,506 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.