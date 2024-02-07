Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in POSCO were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.65 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

