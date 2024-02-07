Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,329.39

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,329.39 ($29.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,760 ($34.60). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,754 ($34.52), with a volume of 227,278 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,582.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,329.39. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 930.41, a P/E/G ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.01.

In other Bellway news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.78 ($37,402.26). 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

