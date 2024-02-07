BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $53,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $5,946,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 610,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

