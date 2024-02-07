Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

