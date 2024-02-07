Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $428.23

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.23 ($5.37) and traded as high as GBX 477.68 ($5.99). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 476 ($5.97), with a volume of 11,749 shares changing hands.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £389.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,830.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 460.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 428.23.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

