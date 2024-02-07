Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 125,760 shares.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 990.43% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, Director Edgar Engleman sold 31,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $28,756.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $50,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edgar Engleman sold 31,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $28,756.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,823 shares in the company, valued at $248,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $125,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

