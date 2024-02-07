Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.09. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 125,760 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 990.43% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, Director Edgar Engleman sold 31,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $28,756.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $248,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $50,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $125,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

