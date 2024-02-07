Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 1st

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.84. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

