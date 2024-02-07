Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.06 on March 8th

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 46.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

