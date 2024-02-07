Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Posts Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Trading Up 22.5 %
NYSE BEDU opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.
