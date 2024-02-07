Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $1,045,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

