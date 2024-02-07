Brokers Offer Predictions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,699 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

