Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 60,725 shares changing hands.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

