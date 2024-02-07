Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Cameco worth $58,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 210.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

