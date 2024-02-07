Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

View Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.