Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.77) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.89). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.