Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.1 %

Centene stock opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.